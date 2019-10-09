Students learn importance of Orange Shirt Day

Kendra Cunningham reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Kendra Cunningham

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Kendra Cunningham and I am going to be bringing you the news from Joussard School for the month of October. With my clipboard, and my friend Alaina, I wandered around the school talking to kids from every classroom.



The kindergarten kids told me they have been learning about the alphabet. This is the first step to reading! They were also excited to let me know that they read the book, Chicka, Chika, Boom Boom!



In Grade 1, the students have been reading using the Raz Kids computer program. They also told me how they went on the Terry Fox Run.



Our students in Grade 2 have been building a poster to demonstrate all that they have learned about patterning in Math. They have developed some very good extended patterns! They also let me know they have been reading books and drawing pictures to depict the story parts. Good work!



Students in Grade 3 reported they have been reading lots! They are learning all about sound and how it is created in Science.



In Grade 4, our students learned so much about Orange Shirt Day and what it means. Their teacher and Jamie Chalifoux explained the origin of this day and how important it is to remember that every child matters.



Students in Grade 5 have been busy in all of their subject areas, as they told me they are doing long division in Math, writing in L.A., studying static electricity in Science, and learning about people in different nations in Social Studies. Most fun, is playing basketball in P.E.



Our Grade 6 students reported they are continuing to learn about the government. It is going to be interesting later on this month, as they will be participating in the election process as well.



We are all very pleased to announce our school brought in $636.55 during our Terry Fox Run. Each year, our school raises money.



Thanks for reading our report. Please do so next week.