Students fly paper airplanes and learn

Three students from High Prairie Elementary School participated in a Cystic Fibrosis History Walk recently. Left-right, are Faith Bruneau-Lepine, Ameila Kemp and Blake Ernst. Ernst’s baby brother, Logan, has CF. Not shown in the photo is Tyra Shantz.

HPE Staff

This is our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News.



In Grade 2CL, students have been learning about safety. They’ve learned about sun safety with words to a song: Slip, Slop, Slap, Seek and Slide. This means slipping on a shirt, slopping on some sunscreen, slapping on a hat, seeking some shade, and sliding on some sunglasses!



Grade 2CL students also learned about bike safety: how to choose and wear a bike helmet and how to ride safely. Now students are ready, and want lots of nice weather outside so they can go outside and play!



A continued thank you to Grade 2CL parents and families who have helped students with their reading each day.



Grade 5C students were doing an experiment again last Thursday. They made crystals. Using pipe cleaners, hot water and Borax, the students were trying to find out if it is possible to mix a liquid and a solid and then be able to separate them again.



While they were doing the experiment the students decided to change one of the variables to see what would happen. It was decided that they would double the amount of Borax. The crystals soaked for four days. At the end of the four days the students found that there were crystals attached to the pipe cleaners. Changing the one variable made for a bit bigger ring around the black pipe cleaner.



All the Grade 5 students this month are working with a “Choice Board”. Teachers Charlene Porisky and Brenda Coulombe put three assignments on the board for the students to pick from. The assignments included inside and outside tasks. The students picked one, two or all three of the assignments to do during the week.



The students are all still working on their Grade 5 Math, since Math is such a stepping stone to next year’s success.



Grade 1B had fun on Friday at their Google Meet by going on a virtual field trip to a couple of different zoos. Students visited the Calgary Zoo and the San Diego Zoo. They saw giraffes, elephants, penguins, apes, a koala bear and more!



Just for fun, students brought their stuffed animals along for the trip. Students were reading about animals and creating a research report, too! They are looking forward to presenting them this week!



In addition to all the academic learning we do in our life, we also need to learn to be responsible citizens and to take action for the causes we believe in.



One of our students, Blake Ernst, took part in a Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History this past weekend, in support of her baby brother, Logan, who was born with the condition. They had a great turnout, including other students from our school, Faith Bruneau, Amelia Kemp, and Tyra Shantz. Great work, Blake! We are so proud of you and all those who walked with you!



In Grade 6M, students have been learning about flight in Science. They have been conducting experiments to see how the flight of paper airplanes is affected when they change the direction of the flaps.



Grade 6M students have also written very interesting stories where they kick-started their plot from an image that was given to them.



Grade 4S is participating in a trivial game of Kahoot to review their Science Lights and Shadows unit. Keeping up with their basic multiplication and division facts is essential, so 4S is practicing their facts using a program called Math IXL.



Grade KC would like to thank Joyleen Beamish for sharing some amazing videos with the class. They have been able to watch a baby chick hatch and the students were thrilled to watch this! They were surprised at how many sheep and baby lambs Joyleen has! Thank you to Joyleen and family for sharing the videos and pictures with us!



On June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. teachers and EAs will be out in the bus lane area to give our students and their families a heartfelt sendoff for the summer. Staff hope to see everyone for a drive-by and a wave.



HPE will begin collecting borrowed Chrome books from students starting June 19 and throughout the following week. Please phone HPE at [780] 523- 4531 upon your arrival to return technology. Thank you.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!