Students connect with heritage

Knowledge keeper Clifford Starr, left, and Grouard Northland School principal Rachel Starr stand beside some recently-cleaned fish.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Something “fishy” was happening at Grouard Northland School recently, but in a good way!



The school participated in NSD’s land-based learning initiate. The program was set up not only in response to changes to the curriculum to infuse Indigenous knowledge in the core subject areas across the country, but to also deliver the learning from a cultural lens and context.



Principal Rachel Starr says she wanted students to have a “have a real connection to their heritage which can only be internalized through lived experience.”



To meet the goal, she sought the help of Indigenous knowledge keepers.



“Indigenous knowledge keepers are crucial resource people to have and use as they understand the values, practices and goals we aspire to instill in our students,” she says.



“Acquiring traditional knowledge, practical skills, understanding Cree values not only builds capacity but also gives our students a skill set that compliments western skill sets taught in schools.”



The net goal is it develops a strong cultural identity, confidence and pride in Indigenous students’ culture and language, which is the ultimate goal of land-based learning.



“To help teachers develop an understanding, appreciation and skills they wouldn’t otherwise learn, I believe that they also need to be taught skills that can help them become knowledgeable of Indigenous traditional practices and explore the connections between Indigenous knowledge teachings and western subject curricula,” says Starr.



“Through professional development in Indigenous ways of life and skills building, I believe that teachers learn about the implications of hands-on engagement and coming away with a clear sense of valuing traditional Indigenous practices.”



Clifford Starr was the knowledge keeper who led the learning unit. He has been raised in practicing the Cree way of preparing fish and wildlife. He also has extensive and general knowledge regarding traditional and western ways regarding the local environment, and has experience in working with the public.



“We both believe in having children learn in an authentic context and making it real and memorable,” says principal Starr.