Students are discovering the joy of poetry

HPE Staff

Grade 3J student, Sebastian Savill Marroquin shows off his art work.

High Prairie Elementary School Peer Group teacher, Brenda Cou- lombe, would like to thank the peer group for all the work they did this year.



Coulombe had nine dedicated students who showed up for the 7-plus months they were in the building. They organized Food Bank Drives, held a Kid Sense Book sale, ran the first-ever HPE Art Gallery Sale, and so much more.



This year, HPE staff won’t get to say thank you to the students at a school-wide assembly in June, so Coulombe wanted to say, “Thanks” now.



The HPE Parent Council donated funds and Coulombe bought a movie pass and snacks for each of the nine students. She would like to thank great Grade 6 students Lilli Haggerty, Liam Lamason, Madina Sharkawi and Gabrielle Chalioux. The great Grade 5 students were Zaida Quevillon, Karina Munoz, Alison Siegfries, Rebekah Strebchuk and Katelyn Cox.



To the Grade 5 students, Brenda Coulombe is hoping to see them in September and possibly continuing with their peer group work! Your thank you should be showing up in your mail soon!



This week, Grade 4 students are participating in a virtual field trip of Christie’s Greenhouse. Students will experience a tour, go on a scavenger hunt.



Also, students will learn about the transplanting of plants and have the opportunity to watch the process.



On Wednesday, June 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. HPE staff will be out in the bus lane waving to our community driving by and wishing all a safe summer with the hope of seeing everyone back in the fall. Please drive by and give us a wave. We miss you!



In Grade 2CL, we have been busy wrapping up the Poetry Unit we’ve worked on during our time in Google Classroom and Google Meets. Students have been writing poetry about good friends, monsters, summer, favourite things and wishes from their hearts.



Students have also learned about writing poetry in specific formats like autobiography, acrostic and cinquain, too.



What their teacher, Natalie Cole-Lamothe is most proud of, is they are learning to give their poem good descriptive details so that the reader can see and hear in their imagination what they are writing about.



She is also happy some students have made and submitted extra poems, because writing poetry is fun!



Grade 6M students have written beautiful poems about their favourite colour. In their poems, they gave their colour personalities, explained what pink might taste like, what red might feel like, and what ideas might be blue. Their poems are a treat to read!



Each student’s poetic take on their favourite colour takes the reader on a journey. One that makes a person see and experience the colours depicted in a whole new light!



Last day of online classes is Friday, June 19. If you have borrowed a technology device please return it to us between June 19-26. This is also the time to be returning any library books that your children have out as well. Please phone HPE at [780] 523-4531 upon your arrival to return technology. Thank you.



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!

Zoey Peacock’s poem is published below.

Grey

by Zoey Peacock

Grey is cold and dull,

And old as the rain.

Grey is the taste of the soft rain and the cool mist.

Grey is the sweet plain scent of dew.

Grey is often sad and quiet, but even the loneliest of colours are glad…sometimes.

Grey is the sound of the sky sobbing and the wanting of the quiet afterword.

Grey is the child of black, but always lacks the needed attention to grow.

Grey lives in the shadows of his other siblings, their glow outshining his dull light.

Dullness, neglect, and decay is grey.

But protection is also grey.

“Hey, are you OK?” is what Grey would say after you’re hurt.

Grey will always keep you wrapped in a blanket of safety…