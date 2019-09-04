Strong geothermal potential cited

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Prospects for geothermal energy in the High Prairie region are ranked high by a top energy company.



Big Lake County council heard about local geothermal opportunities at its regular meeting Aug. 28.



“There’s big potential for geothermal in this area,” says Lisa Baroldi, executive director of Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority.



She echoed the words of Sean Collins, president of Terrapin, which conducted a study with Northern Alberta Development Council (NADC).



“Big Lakes County is among the top three regions in the province identified for geothermal in Terrapin’s NADC study,” Collins says.



“We are prioritizing Big Lakes because it is the right time.”



The geothermal industry in Canada has just started and municipal-led projects have distinct advantages, he says.



“Geothermal energy projects spur sustainable local economies,” Collins says.



“Direct-heat use application can create hundreds of jobs.”



He says geothermal energy was the only renewable energy in the platform of the United Conservative Party that formed government in the election campaign in spring 2019.



Council is eager to pursue the potential.



“They say we’re among the top three areas and it’s something we will explore,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



“It’s something that will be good for the region.”



Collins recommends the county conduct a feasibility study for geothermal to identify prime locations.



“Wells in the study area show strong temperature readings in the southwestern portion of the county,” Collins says.



He says the county has strong potential for direct-use applications and possible potential for power generation.



Collins says a feasibility report would cost $75,000 for a study over 12 weeks.



Based in Edmonton, Terrapin was recently awarded federal funding of $25.45 million for a geothermal project in partnership with the Municipal District of Greenview, south of Big Lakes County.



Collins says a corridor in the Swan Hills and Valleyview areas also has high potential.



Benefits of geothermal are extensive.



“With geothermal, the opportunities do not stop at electricity production,” Collins says.



“Geothermal heat can also be useful for agriculture, forestry, infrastructure and tourism.”



In agriculture, geothermal can be used for greenhouses and to warm and sterilize soil.



Forest companies can use geothermal to dry lumber and process pulp and paper.



Geothermal can also be used to heat and cool buildings, heat water for human use, melt snow on roads and sidewalks and de-ice those surfaces.



Geothermal is the only constant source of clean electricity and heat, Collins says.