Stocking stuffers available at HPE Book Fair

Zaida Quevillon

Katelyn Senkoe

Katelyn Senkoe

Zaida Quevillon

HPE Reporters

This is Zaida and Katelyn with our High Prairie Elementary School news of the week, for the South Peace News report.



Come check out our bi-annual Scholastic Book Fair. This fair’s theme is Arctic Adventure, Snow Much To Read! This is so true as we have a wide variety of books ranging from toddler board books to popular cookbooks. Stop by and check out our wonderful selection. Books make great gifts and fill out a stocking nicely.



The book fair runs from Monday, Nov. 25 to Thursday, Nov. 28. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday and Wednesday it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Grade 3J students welcomed winter by learning to snowshoe. They have even tried a game of snowshoe soccer! Be prepared to be playing outside everyday by wearing ski pants and cold weather clothing.



In 2CL, students wrapped up their Hot and Cold Science unit with an exciting field trip. Lionel Gagnon, facilities director for HPSD, took students on a “show and share” of the machines that keep our school warm [and cool!]. It was an exciting tour and students were grateful to Gagnon and all of his helpers who keep our school safe and comfortable.



Grade 6 students are fundraising for their trip to Edmonton. There will be a silent auction on the Student Led Conference nights, Nov. 26-27. Please come check it out and perhaps get a little Christmas Shopping done! Thank you for your support!



In Grade 4S Social Studies, students are exploring Alberta’s six regions. In Language Arts, they are exploring and writing poetry. There will be a focus on elaborative detail and expanding vocabulary. In Math, students are learning about time and in Science this week, they are learning about construction and strong and stable structures. This week students have Science in Motion on Wednesday.



Thanks goes out to our Grade 5P recyclers for helping to pay for our wonderful experience with Science in Motion. Without all of their work recycling we would not be able to have this great Science experience!



Check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE!