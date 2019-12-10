Still improving Lady Chargers fall in semi-final

E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers player Daisy Porisky, left, drives to the hoop past a Slave Lake Roland Michener Ram player. Charger teammate Georgia Boerchers stands behind Porisky.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers of High Prairie hosted the eighth annual Tonesha Walker Memorial Basketball Tournament on Nov. 29-30.



The Chargers beat the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams twice in the nine-team tournament.



Out of medal contention, High Prairie crushed the Rams 75-4 in the final round.



Aliyah Emard led the way with 12 points, while Emma Anderson added 11.



In the opening round, the Chargers whipped the Rams 65-3.



Naomi Strebchuk, Rhys MacIntosh and Kailey Delorme were the top scorers. No precise stats are available.



High Prairie lost to Grimshaw Trojans 37-22 in the semi-finals.



Emma Anderson was the top High Prairie scorer. No precise stats are available.



“I’m very proud of my girls’ performance, they got better each game,” says Jenelle Gallivan, head coach and tournament organizer.



“I am really looking forward to the rest of the season.”



Two charities were the big winners for the weekend. Pratt school continued the Chargers Care Christmas Drive for the Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter and the Stollery Children’s Hospital.



During the three days, the drive raised $1,971 and “tons of toys”, says Gallivan, who initiated the campaign.



The charity drive tipped off at the alumni games Nov. 28 and ended with a classroom challenge before Christmas break.



The Menno Simons Panthers of Cleardale won the title for the second year in a row. The Panthers beat Grimshaw Trojans 64-33 in the final.



”It’s always enjoyable to celebrate and honour Tonesha’s life while playing one of her favourite games,” says Gallivan, who initiated the annual event.



Tonesha Walker was a top basketball player who suddenly passed away at age 16 on July 2, 2012.



Other teams included High Prairie St. Andrew’s, Kinuso, Peace High of Peace River, Valleyview Hillside and Grande Prairie Peace-Wapiti.