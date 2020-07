Stats suggest majority of meetings held by Big Lakes County under 4 hours

When Big Lakes County said part of the reason they eliminated their half-day pay rate in 2016 was because “very few” meetings were under four hours, South Peace News decided to check. In fact, the vast majority of meetings since are under four hours. Of various meetings checked so far, South Peace News has discovered that 195 of 235 meetings [82.98 per cent] are under four hours.

Big Lakes County Regular Meetings

Following is the length of Big Lakes County meetings from 2017-2020. The length of “real time” is calculated when breaks are taken off the total meeting time. When meetings clearly exceeded four hours, breaks were not recorded. Similarly, when meetings were clearly under four hours [240 minutes} breaks were not recorded. Of the 90 meetings on this list, 51 were under 240 minutes, or 56.7 per cent. Big Lakes County claimed that “very few” meetings were under four hours, albeit they claimed travel time was not included. In past years, travel time was never a consideration. And, depending on length of meeting, some councillors still fall under the 240-minute limit with travel inicluded. If you take an average of seven councillors attending each meeting, the extra cost to the taxpayer when the half-day meeting rate was eliminated was $53,550. If you take an average of eight councillors attending each meeting, the figure rises to $61,200.

Date Start End Length Real Time

Jan. 19, 2017 10:01 a.m. 3:47 p.m. 346 minutes

Feb. 8, 2017 10:00 a.m. 3:07 p.m. 307 minutes

March 1, 2017 10:01 a.m. 1:35 p.m. 214 minutes

March 15, 2017 10:02 a.m. 2:09 a.m. 247 minutes 200 minutes

April 12, 2017 10:00 a.m. 2:37 p.m. 277 minutes 201 minutes

April 26, 2017 10:05 a.m. 3:02 p.m. 297 minutes

May 10, 2017 10:00 a.m. 4:00 p.m. 360 minutes

May 24, 2017 10:01 a.m. 2:26 p.m. 265 minutes 165 minutes

June 14, 2017 10:04 a.m. 2:08 p.m. 244 minutes 225 minutes

June 28, 2017 10:02 a.m. 1:45 p.m. 223 minutes

July 26, 2018 10:02 am. 3:49 p.m. 347 minutes

Aug. 9, 2018 10:01 a.m. 2:20 p.m. 259 minutes 138 minutes

Sept. 13, 2017 10:02 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 268 minutes 192 minutes

Sept. 25, 2017 10:02 a.m. 3:00 p.m. 298 minutes

Oct. 11, 2018 10:01 a.m. 12:51 p.m. 170 minutes

Oct. 24, 2017 10:00 a.m. 12:15 p.m. 135 minutes 117 minutes

Oct. 25, 2017 10:01 a.m. 2:15 p.m. 254 minutes 185 minutes

Nov. 1, 2917 10:02 a.m. 2:08 p.m. 246 minutes 190 minutes

Nov. 8, 2017 10:03 a.m. 2:13 p.m. 250 minutes 149 minutes

Nov. 29, 2017 10:00 a.m. 2:27 p.m. 267 minutes 201 minutes

Dec. 13, 2017 10:00 a.m. 3:29 p.m. 329 minutes

Dec. 14, 2017 10:01 a.m. 4:18 p.m. 377 minutes

Jan. 10, 2018 10:01 .m. 2:30 p.m. 269 minutes 185 minutes

Jan. 24, 2018 10:00 a.m. 2:47 p.m. 287 minutes 217 minutes

Feb. 14, 2018 10:00 a.m. 2:05 p.m. 245 minutes 181 minutes

Feb. 28, 2018 10:00 a.m. 4:33 p.m. 393 minutes

March 14, 2018 10:05 a.m. 2:18 p.m. 253 minutes 156 minutes

March 28, 2018 10:03 a.m. 5:10 p.m. 427 minutes

April 11, 2018 10:01 a.m. 2:40 p.m. 279 minutes 222 minutes

April 25, 2018 10:01 a.m. 3:11 p.m. 310 minutes

May 9, 2018 10:00 a.m. 4:15 p.m. 375 minutes

May 23, 2018 10:00 a.m. 1:34 p.m. 214 minutes

June 13, 2018 10:03 p.m. 2:04 p.m. 241 minutes 173 minutes

June 27, 2018 10:02 a.m. 2:04 p.m. 242 minutes 165 minutes

Date Start End Length Real Time

July 25, 2018 10:00 a.m. 4:12 p.m. 372 minutes

Aug. 8, 2018 10:02 a.m. 3:20 p.m. 318 minutes

Aug. 22, 2018 10:00 a.m. 2:14 p.m. 254 minutes 172 minutes

Sept. 12, 2018 10:00 a.m. 4:17 p.m. 377 minutes

Sept. 13, 2018 10:06 a.m. 2:05 p.m. 239 minutes 188 minutes

Oct. 1, 2018 3:31 p.m. 4:47 p.m. 76 minutes

Oct. 10, 2018 10:01 a.m. 3:23 p.m. 322 minutes

Oct. 23, 2018 10:00 a.m. 11:48 a.m. 108 minutes

Oct. 24, 2018 10:01 a.m. 1:23 p.m. 202 minutes

Nov. 14, 2018 10:00 a.m. 4:51 p.m. 411 minutes

Nov. 28, 2018 10:00 a.m. 1:33 p.m. 213 minutes

Nov. 29, 2018 10:00 a.m. 12:10 p.m. 130 minutes

Dec. 6, 2018 10:03 a.m. 3:16 p.m. 313 minutes 249 minutes

Dec. 12, 2018 10:00 a.m. 2:30 p.m. 270 minutes 228 minutes

Jan. 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. 3:32 p.m. 332 minutes

Jan. 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:33 p.m. 273 minutes 222 minutes

Feb. 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. 3:49 p.m. 349 minutes 302 minutes

Feb. 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:58 p.m. 298 minutes 249 minutes

March 13, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:56 p.m. 296 minutes 212 minutes

March 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:40 p.m. 280 minutes 213 minutes

April 10, 2019 10:01 a.m. 2:55 p.m. 294 minutes

April 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. 3:02 p.m. 302 minutes

May 8, 2019 10:01 a.m. 2:05 p.m. 244 minutes 163 minutes

May 22, 2018 10:00 a.m. 1:30 p.m. 210 minutes 144 minutes

June 12, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:23 p.m. 263 minutes 207 minutes

June 26, 2019 10:00 a.m. 3:45 p.m. 345 minutes

July 10, 2019 10:00 a.m. 3:20 p.m. 320 minutes

July 24, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:50 p.m. 290 minutes 202 minutes

Aug. 14, 2019 10:01 a.m. 2:27 p.m. 266 minutes 217 minutes

Aug. 28, 2019 10:02 a.m. 2:52 p.m. 290 minutes 233 minutes

Sept. 11, 2019 10:00 a.m. 1:13 p.m. 193 minutes 107 minutes

Oct. 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:27 p.m. 267 minutes 195 minutes

Oct. 22, 2019 10:00 a.m. 1:00 p.m. 180 minutes 134 minutes

Oct. 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. 12:57 p.m. 177 minutes 144 minutes

Nov. 27, 2019 10:00 a.m. 2:11 p.m. 251 minutes 179 minutes

Dec. 11, 2019 10:00 a.m. 3:58 p.m. 358 minutes

Dec. 16, 2019 9:03 a.m. 2:35 p.m. 332 minutes

Jan. 8, 2020 10:00 a.m. 1:46 p.m. 226 minutes 192 minutes

Jan. 22, 2020 10:00 a.m. 1:19 p.m. 199 minutes 140 minutes

Feb. 12, 2020 10:00 a.m. 2:27 p.m. 267 minutes 216 minutes

Feb. 26, 2020 10:00 a.m. 2:11 p.m. 251 minutes 196 minutes

March 11, 2020 10:01 a.m. 1:05 p.m. 185 minutes

April 8, 2020 10:02 a.m. 2:33 p.m. 271 minutes 229 minutes

April 22, 2020 10:10 a.m. 2:31 p.m. 261 minutes 232 minutes

April 29, 2020 10:10 a.m. 4:10 p.m. 360 minutes

May 13, 2020 10:01 a.m. 3:55 p.m. 354 minutes

High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council Minutes

Of the 23 meetings held between 2017-20, not one exceeded 240 minutes. Taking into account travel time for AS – Ann Stewart, still no meeting exceeded 240 minutes. With the raise passed in 2016, the extra cost to the taxpayer after eliminating half-day meetings was $2,400.

Date Start End Length Present

Jan. 30, 2017 6:04 p.m. 8:22 p.m. 138 minutes AS

Feb. 27, 2017 6:08 p.m. 8:12 p.m. 124 minutes Absent

March 27, 2017 6:10 p.m. 8:07 p.m. 117 minutes AS

Aug. 28, 2017 6:09 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 96 minutes Absent

Sept. 25, 2017 6:05 p.m. 9:02 p.m. 177 minutes AS

Oct. 30, 2017 6:15 p.m. 7:40 p.m. 85 minutes AS

Nov. 27, 2017 6:15 p.m. 7:10 p.m. 55 minutes AS

Jan. 29, 2018 6:10 p.m. 8:05 p.m. 115 minutes AS

Feb. 26, 2018 6:16 p.m. 7:17 p.m. 61 minutes AS

April 30, 2018 6:10 p.m. 8:35 p.m. 145 minutes Absent

May 28, 2018 6:10 p.m. 8:35 p.m. 145 minutes Absent

Sept. 24, 2018 6:08 p.m. 8:33 p.m. 145 minutes Absent

Nov. 26, 2018 6:10 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 80 minutes Absent

Jan. 29, 2019 6:15 p.m. 8:20 p.m. 125 minutes Absent

Date Start End Length Present

Feb. 25, 2019 6:45 p.m. 8:05 p.m. 80 minutes AS

May 13, 2019 6:14 p.m. 8:20 p.m. 126 minutes AS

May 27, 2019 6:12 p.m. 8:39 p.m. 147 minutes AS

Aug. 26, 2019 6:17 p.m. 8:35 p.m. 138 minutes AS

Sept. 30, 2019 6:22 p.m. 9:15 p.m. 173 minutes AS

Nov. 25, 2019 6:30 p.m. 8:15 p.m. 105 minutes AS

Jan. 27, 2020 6:35 p.m. 9:20 p.m. 165 minutes AS [Stewart left meeting at 8:30 p.m.; so 115 minutes]

March 30, 2020 6:47 p.m. 7:40 p.m. 53 minutes AS

April 26, 2020 6:50 p.m. 8:13 p.m. 83 minutes AS

Next week – other meetings from 2017-19