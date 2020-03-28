Statement from the Mayor of HP re COVID-19 Pandemic – March 27, 2020

Following is a transcript of the post made by Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk March 27 as provided by the mayor:

Covid-19 Pandemic Update #4 – March 27, 2020

Still at 5 confirmed within the High Prairie area. This is good news as this is the same number for a while now so this tells me that the preventative measures that everyone is taking are working. We are not out of the woods yet so please keep adhering to the personal hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

As anticipated the province has implemented fines for those not following social distancing guidelines. Please report anyone that is required to stay at home as they have tested positive or have been in direct contact with an infected person or just returning from a foreign country. The RCMP and the Town’s Peace Officers can issue fines for anyone violating the self-isolation directives.

Town council recognizes this pandemic is causing economic hardship for the employers and workers. I want to remind people that several programs have been announced by the federal and provincial governments to assist in this time. The province’s Covid 19 website under the “Support for Albertans” has a good listing of these programs.

The province announced a 90-Day Utility Deferral program for gas and electricity. Town Council approved an expansion of this program to include water and sewer. This Program has 2 parts;

1. It guarantees that no one will be disconnected for the next 90 days for failing to pay their utility bills.

2. There will be no interest or penalties during this 90-day time frame.

To qualify for this program you simply need to contact the utility clerk at the town office and they will get you started. The Town’s deferral program will cover you for gas, water and sewer, however, you would still need to contact your electricity provider to qualify for their deferral program. An information sheet is on our Utility Deferral Program is available on the Town website.

As mentioned before that our Town Council is looking at this option but has not implemented it at this time. Thanks to the cooperation of our businesses and residents we do not feel we need to use the extra powers that the SOLE grants us at this time.

Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay Healthy.