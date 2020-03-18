Statement by MP Viersen on COVID-19

[March 13, 2020] – Today, all parties in the House of Commons have agreed to postpone further sittings until April 20. This is a precautionary measure to avoid the possible spread of COVID-19 while communities across the country are seeing increased rates.



The Public Health Agency of Canada has assessed the public health risk associated with COVID-19 as low for the general population in Canada but this could change rapidly.



Here in Alberta, the provincial government has been coordinating with local health agencies to ensure they are prepared for cases that may arrive at their doors, and that includes here in Peace River—Westlock.



My staff and I remain available to assist you. At the recommendation of the Public Health Agency of Canada, we ask that you call or e-mail instead of coming into the office in person. My office can be reached by phone at [1-800] 667-8450 or by e-mail at arnold.viersen@parl .gc.ca.



The health and safety of constituents is my top priority. My office has also prepared a coronavirus information booklet containing key information from Health Canada available at arnoldviersen.ca.



Thank you for your consideration and cooperation.



Remember, you can help prevent the spread of the virus by:

washing your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds;

avoiding touching your eyes nose and mouth;

coughing and sneezing into your sleeve, and;

staying home if you’re feeling sick.