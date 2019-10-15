Star-Crossed Quilters show & sale Oct. 19-20

High Prairie Quilt Guild members show off the dazzling queen-sized quilt being raffled as the grand prize in their annual raffle. Left-right are guild members Carol Morgan, Wendy Ehman, and guild president Marla Willier.

The High Prairie St. Andrew’s School gymnasium will showcase the region’s best quilters Oct. 19-20 at the High Prairie Quilt Guild’s 24th annual show and sale.



This year’s theme, Star-Crossed Quilters, is encouraged in the entries but quilters are not bound to adhere to the theme.



What the hundreds of people who walk through the doors can expect to see is a plethora of colours and designs unique to each quilter, in quilts of all sizes. Visitors come as far away as Edmonton with many from the Smoky River and Slave Lake areas also attending.



The gym will be filled with beautiful quilts to capacity, well over 100 entries – and possibly as many as 150. Large quilts, lap quilts, bed quilts and wall hangings will all be displayed. Each will be clearly marked whether they are for sale or display.



In addition to the quilts expected at the show, vendors are expected to attend including Four Paws Quilting from Edmonton and Pink Petunia Patchwork from Little Smoky. As they do each year, Four Paws is donating a portion of sales to Animal Rescue. Homestead Quilting from Barrhead is also attending.



At every vendor, quilters and hobbyists can purchase all their supplies and receive helpful tips on your favourite pastime whether a seasoned quilter or beginner.



The show will again hold a silent auction with dozens of items up for bid.



“If you see something at our silent auction that you would like and don’t want to wait on the bidding process – pay the “buy it now” price and you can leave smiling with your hand-made item,” says guild president Marla Willier.



The guild will also have a 10 for $5 table. People can buy 10 tickets for $5 and place their tickets in the prize they hope to win.



“There are items for everyone’s interest, including children,” says Willier.



The guild’s annual raffle has up for grabs a beautiful queen-sized quilt valued at about $500. Second prize is a twin-sized quilt valued at about $250, and third prize is a quilted bag valued at about $80. Tickets are $2 each and available at the door, or guild members.



“Our raffles support our guild project which is quilts for patients undergoing cancer treatments,” says Willier.



The raffle is always a sellout with the last tickets sold at the show.



An added bonus this year is a joint venture between the guild and High Prairie Fire Department. They have joined to sell 2020 calendars for $20.



Yvonne Sanders is providing the concession and is sure to include her delicious pastry items. Anyone interested can also pre-order.



Admittance to the show is $3 and you can vote on your favourite small and large quilt and enter your name to win a door prize. Willier adds the club truly appreciates the support given by the 300+ people who attend each year.



“We’d like to thank the public for attending and hope they enjoy the show as much as we enjoy bringing it to them.”



The guild always welcomes new members. Their membership fee is only $20 per year. They meet the third Friday of each month at St. Andrew’s School.



Doors to the show open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 21.