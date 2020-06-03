St. Paul’s getting help from town council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Cemetery will be getting some repairs, thanks in part to help from the Town of High Prairie.

High Prairie town council is ready, willing and able to lend a helping hand.



Council decided at its May 26 meeting to help the St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church cemetery committee help repair the site.



Diana Oliver wrote council with the request May 13. She wrote the cemetery is in need of repairs as many graves and headstones have shifted and deteriorated.



Oliver asked for two days of help with labour and equipment.



“We’ve done this in the past,…” said Councillor Michael Long.



“I think it’s important to continue our work in helping the churches and cemeteries.”



Councillor Judy Stenhouse did not agree, asking how much council could give and cut back.



“It’s not so much a donation as an investment in our community,” said Long.



He added council would look “mean-spirited and silly” if they refused the request.



CAO Brian Martinson said the Town has helped other cemetery organizations with similar work in the past.



“It’s nothing new,” he said, adding the work would be done when public works staff had time, and would not interfere with any priority projects and/or work.



Councillor Brian Gilroy favoured helping but wanted a plan first.



Meanwhile, Councillor Donna Deynaka cautioned council about the long-term effects of not helping.



“These are all volunteer groups that are doing their best,” she said. “Any help we can give them will be appreciated.”



And she warned that should they not help and the committee folds, the Town will be left to upkeep the cemetery anyway.