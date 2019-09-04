St. Andrew’s celebrates 15 graduates in 2019

Jerome Javier, right, receives the Governor General’s Academic Medal from principal Marc Lamoureux.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

St. Andrew’s Catholic School in High Prairie honoured 15 graduates in the Class of 2019 on Aug. 24.



Making History was the theme for ceremonies in the school gymnasium after mass at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.



Several speakers encouraged and congratulated the graduates, although two were absent at the ceremonies.



“Let us not live this life for ourselves, but live it for God,” says class valedictorian Jerome Javier.



“Make an impact on the world.



“Create a meaningful and fulfilling life for yourselves and learn how to use that to make an impact on others.”



Javier was also presented the Governor General’s Academic Medal for top academic student in the class.



Principal Marc Lamoureux lauded the graduates for their unselfish character.



“These graduates have heart and put the needs of others first,” Lamoureux says.



“Stay true to what you believe.”



Messages were expressed from the school and Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division.



“Remember your school motto, Let Your Light Shine,” says Carmelle Lizee, Holy Family trustee for High Prairie.



Assistant Supt. Jim Turpin congratulated graduates on behalf of Supt. Betty Turpin, who was unable to attend.



Leaders of the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County congratulated the graduates.



“Start this next chapter of your life with the confidence so that you are ready for what lies ahead,” High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



“Don’t think that just because you come from a small town you are somehow not as well prepared for the many possibilities that lie ahead.”



He says many past graduates from the High Prairie area have become successful locally, provincially, nationally and internationally.



Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard also encouraged the graduates.



“Today should serve as a launching point, projecting you to whatever your future is meant to guide you,” Simard says.



“Whether you land yourselves a career, take up a trade, or continue your education, you will each go in a unique direction to make a positive mark on this world.”



St. Andrew’s senior high school teacher Patrick Lampton encouraged graduates as the guest speaker.



“If you can approach the future with tenacity and consistency, you will do well in life,” Lampton says.



“Do something that is life-giving and rewarding.”



Graduates were spiritually blessed during mass.



“Let the Lord lead you to a better future,” Father George Okoye says.



“You are moving up from school, you are the light of the world.”



He also encouraged the graduates to know and understand that God loves each of them.