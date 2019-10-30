Sparky pays a visit to Joussard School

Grade 6 student Devone Halcrow, learns about voting in federal elections and after careful consideration of all candidates, casts his vote. Teacher, Devon Tracey looks on.

Kendra Cunningham reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Kendra Cunningham

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School! This is Kendra Cunningham, bringing you our news once again. I interviewed students from each classroom and collected the following information:



Our little kids in kindergarten are learning all about the letter ‘P’ and they know that pumpkin starts with ‘P’. They are having lots of fun doing all kinds of activities with pumpkins.



In Grade 1, the students reported they have carved pumpkins and collected the seeds. The kids also reported they are learning to operate Sphero robots with their iPads. This is so exciting!



The students in Grade 2 are learning about different types of patterns in Math and how you can extend them. They informed me they are doing experiments in Science and learning all about water. It is so much fun learning through experiments!



Students in Grade 3 let me know they have been playing basketball in their P.E. classes. This is always fun! In Math, they said they are learning about place value and skip counting. In Art, the students have been busy designing self portraits. We will have to see how these turn out!



Our Grade 4 students have been having a great time during their STEM period with Mr. Oddy. In groups of four, the students are designing robots that are strong and cushioned to survive a robot rumble. We have lots of excellent plans and developing robots.



In my class, Grade 5, we have been doing tests in Social Studies. These tests are about different nations and countries and how they developed. In Math, we are learning more about fractions and long division. One of the most fun things we are doing is in P.E., because we are learning how to play lacrosse.



Students in Grade 6 had their first experience in voting during a federal election. This was very interesting for them and they carefully considered all of the candidates before casting their votes. The Grade 6 students also let me know they are working on fitness in P.E., as they go from station to station.



Everyone sends a huge thank you to Joussard Fire Services, after they provided each class with a Fire Safety presentation. Each student was able to learn about fire trucks as they were allowed to climb in one and check it out. Everyone also loved Sparky the Fire Dog!



We are all looking forward to our Movie Night next Wednesday. We will have a Halloween movie and lots of snacks.



Thank you for reading my report. I’ll be back next week.