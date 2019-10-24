Something’s ‘fishy’ at Joussard School

Kendra Cunningham reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Kendra Cunningham

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving!



While interviewing our little kindergarten students, I learned they have been learning all about the letter ‘T’ and Thanksgiving. Everyone had something to say about what they are thankful for. The little kids also let me know they are very excited about using Sphero robots in their classroom. Mr. Oddy, our tech consultant, showed them how to use them. This was so much fun!



In Grade 1 this week, our students were so interested as Joyce Hunt showed them how fish scale art is made. She even brought in a fish and showed them how scales are collected. This seemed amazing to our students. The students also reported they made thankful turkeys in Art.



The students in Grade 2 reported they are learning about subtraction and about shapes in Math. In Social Studies, they are learning about what makes communities different and in Science, they are learning about liquids and solids. They students let me know they draw every day. They enjoy drawing.



Our Grade 3 students let me know they have been learning about nouns and verbs. They have been skip counting in Math.



The students in Grade 4 have been learning about environmental ways in Science. Everyone needs to learn how to keep our environment clean and healthy. The students also reported they are setting personal goals in Health and learning all about our great province, Alberta, in Social Studies.



In Grade 5, which is my class, we are learning about conductors and insulators in Science. In Social Studies, we are learning about different nations and communities. In Art, we had lots of fun because we made ocean scenes and drew little sea creatures in them.



Our Grade 6 class are busy in Math. They are working in small groups interpreting the information that graphs represent. In Science, they performed an experiment to determine if air takes up space – they found out it does! In Art, the students reported they are doing directed drawing. This involves watching a video on their laptops and learning to draw from it.



Thanks for reading my report.