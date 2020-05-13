Smoother highways in works for Peace

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rough highways in the Kinuso, Peace River and McLennan areas are set to get smoother over the summer.



Several upgrading projects were confirmed by the provincial government in a news release May 6.



The projects are part of the $2 billion plan laid out on April 9 to get Alberta back to work.



“The Peace region is an increasingly important economic driver for our province,” Transportation Minister Ric McIver says.



“These projects will help ensure necessary transportation corridors are ready to support the region’s businesses and job creators once the economy recovers while creating badly needed jobs in the short term.”



Shovel-ready projects are scheduled to start in the coming months.

Road crews will be out on several areas to:

-Repave 12 k of Highway 2 between west of Kinuso and east of Highway 33.

-Repave 32 km of Highway 684 between Highway 2 and the Town of Peace River.

-Grade 19 km of Highway 679 between Highway 49 and Highway 2 south of McLennan.

Calls for upgrades were made to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn when he spoke with Big Lakes County council at its regular meeting April 22.



Rehn and council agreed some sections of provincial highways need major upgrades.



“Highway 2 between Kinuso and Slave Lake is definitely on the list,” Rehn says.



He urges residents to write to McIver to make sure the highways in the region are a priority for the government.



More projects are planned in other parts of the Peace region.

Crews will also be out to:

-Repave 42 km of Highway 43 between Fox Creek and Valleyview.

-Repave 13 km of Highway 670 east of Highway 43 near Grande Prairie.

-Repair a slide on Highway 40 near the Kakwa River south of Grande Prairie.

-Repair various other slides throughout the Peace region.

-Repave 19 km of Highway 35 south of High Level.

-Begin preparation for grade widening on Highway 697 near La Crete.

In addition, $60 million will be spent province- wide on pothole repairs and other critical safety measures.



The projects will bring hundreds of much-needed jobs to the Peace region and pave the way for future economic growth, while improving driving conditions, safety, and getting the best value for taxpayers out of existing highways and bridges, the news release says.