Smith wins Canadian championship

Peavine shooter Lynn Smith shows some of the prizes she won after winning the 2019 Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title in St. Thomas, Ont. June 26-30. She is coached by her husband and biggest fan, Jesse.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peavine woman has “blasted” her way to the very top and can now call herself the best trapshooter in Canada.



Lynn Smith won the 2019 Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title after the competition ended in St. Thomas, Ont. June 26-30.



Smith, 47, shot 191 out of 200 targets to claim the title.



Smith joins an elite list of shooters including eight-time Canadian champion and Olympian Susan Nattrass.



To give one an idea of how elite Smith is her score was the second best in the last six years at the Canadian championships. Eleven times since 1973 the winner has won with a poorer score that Smith’s 191.



“I have had numerous congratulations and all I seem to come up with is ‘Thank you’,” says Smith.



“When in actual fact I should be thanking the people who helped me achieve this title, because I couldn’t have done it myself.”



Her husband, Jesse, is her coach and biggest fan.



“He is the first to critique and help me correct any issues that I may have shooting. He is also the first to congratulate me with my successes, when I am in shootoffs he is there cheering me on.”



Overall in St. Thomas, Jesse ranked eighth overall and Lynn 29th.



She also receives a lot of “good advice” from Dennis Hazen.



“A gentleman who always had a word of advice for me,” she says. “To this day when I am shooting in inclement weather, I remember what tips of knowledge he has told me, and I can honestly say these tips helped me win last year’s provincial title.”



Hazen’s interest in Lynn’s success is second to none.



“Dennis always calls Jesse and I every evening of a competition to find out how we [and other High Prairie, Peace River shooters] have done.



“Dennis is genuinely happy and a great supporter of the sport and always says to me, ‘You go. Girl,’” she adds.



She also appreciates the support of family and friends and fellow shooters.



“Huge thank you to Darrel and Rod for providing accommodation at times for Jesse and I.”



The competition was held over five days and included over 250 shooters, two events per day at 100 shells per event.



Lynn’s big win came on Singles Championship Saturday where shooters fired 200 shells in the one event.



She adds Wednesday to Friday were preliminaries shoots.



Overall, she also won Lady High Overall and the Lady High All around Average.



“It basically means if you added all my scores together [singles, doubles and handicap] over the course of the shoot, I was top lady.”



Despite taking up the sport only a few years ago, Lynn has rocketed to the top and is still expecting more of herself.



“There are still a lot of shooting accomplishments that I have yet to achieve – too numerous to mention! – but this title is definitely a huge part of the bucket list!”



Her next tournament is Alberta Provincials in Calgary. She won the event last year in Edmonton.



“I exceeded my expectations,” Lynn said in an earlier interview. “I wasn’t expecting it to happen for a few years.”



Lynn started shooting one year after Jesse began.



“I made a deal with Deanna Blaikie I’d go shooting,” she says. “I got hooked.”



Lynn quickly improved her game with practice. She and Jesse read several books on how to shoot and put their knowledge to practice.



Besides that, she describes herself as being very motivated and determined.



“I like to compete against the best.”



In 2017, Lynn placed second at provincials. One of her first major achievements was winning the Wainwright Tournament after defeating Hall of Famer Diane Peyton. She later also won in Fort St. John.



Lynn has competed in other tournaments in Canada and the United States. Another big accomplishment was winning the Diamond Slider in Calgary at a shoot called the Rose Bowl.



The ceiling remains wide open for her.



“I just want to be the best for myself,” she says.



So far, so good!