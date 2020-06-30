Slave Lake trustee new HPSD chair

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Steve Adams

Karin Scholl

High Prairie School Division has a new chair of the board.



Slave Lake Trustee Steve Adams was elected chair by the board at its organizational meeting June 17.



He succeeds longtime High Prairie trustee Joyce Dvornek, who served as chair since June 19, 2019.



Joussard-Kinuso Trustee Lorraine Shelp was nominated before Adams won in a secret ballot.



Adams has served on the board since he won a byelection Feb. 4, 2019.



Falher-Donnelly area Trustee Karin Scholl was elected vice-chair by acclamation.



It was the last organizational meeting for the board until after the next general elections scheduled in 2021 with voting day Oct. 18.



Signing authority will be held by Dvornek and High Prairie trustee Adrian Wong, due in part to their close proximity to High Prairie.