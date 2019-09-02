Slave Lake RCMP Respond to Plane Crash

[From the RCMP] Saturday, Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m. Slave Lake RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a small plane crash east of Smith, Alta. Two small planes were conducting acrobatic manoeuvres for the Smith Fall Fair when one of the planes disappeared and was located one hour later. There was only one occupant in the plane at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Transport Canada was contacted and the investigation continues. Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time. The name of the deceased will not be released. Slave Lake RCMP are asking anyone who was taking video of the air show around noon to please contact the Slave Lake RCMP Detachment at (780) 849-3999 or your local police service. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.