Slave Lake hosts 4-H East Peace Speakoffs

Participants at the 4-H East Peace District Communications Competition in Slave Lake on March 7. Photo courtesy of Lakeside 4H.

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

All four 4-H groups in the Slave Lake and High Prairie areas competed in the East Peace District Communications Competition March 7 at the Slave Lake Legion.



Northern Lights, the Slave Lake 4-H club, hosted the event. The other three 4-H clubs competing were 4-H Mirror Landing at Smith, Lakeside at Kinuso, and Coyote Acres at High Prairie.



Communications is divided into speeches and presentations. It is an annual part of 4-H.



The winners of the intermediate and senior age groups in both categories are eligible to compete at the Peace Regional competition.



In intermediate, Kolten Krystal of Coyote Acres won speeches. His winning speech was called History of John Deere. Liam Van Roon, of Northern Lights, won presentations.



In senior, Kellie Brown won speeches and Janaya Klassen presentation.



Brown is from Northern Lights. She spoke about Grief. There was no second place finalist for senior speech. Klassen, with Lakeside, won senior presentations by speaking about Music and the Brain.



From Mirror Landing, Stephanie Liddell placed second with a presentation called Photography.



Brook Evans, from Mirror Landing, placed second in intermediate speeches with Wrestling. In the same age group, Van Room’s winning presentation was called Ice Fishing. He’s with Northern Lights. Noah Pendrak with Lakeside presented on Bison, which earned him second place.



In junior speeches, Gillian Blackhurst, from Coyote Acres, won with Chinese Red Meat Ban from Canada, a topic which affects beef cattle producers, like 4-Hers who raise cattle. Smith, Kinuso, and High Prairie 4-H programs all raise beef cattle. Also on the topic of cattle, Sienna Geddes’s second place speech was called Cattle Penning. Geddes is with Mirror Landing.



In junior presentations, Lakeside took home both places. Delayna Loewen won with a presentation called Horse Crazy. Her brother, Shadrach Loewen, placed second with a presentation called The Harvester.



The Peace Regional Communication Competition was tentatively scheduled for March 21, hosted by the Grande Prairie 4-H District.



In the spring there will be 4-H cattle and sheep competitions, small engines, trapping, and other events. All are subject to change with the COVID-19 pandemic.