Slash taxes 30%, says chamber prez

A tax break should be given the highest consideration by High Prairie town council, says the president of the High Prairie and District Chamber of Commerce.



Barry Sharkawi asked council to consider the action at the electronic town hall meeting April 20.



“Business is slow, businesses are shutting down,” says Sharkawi. “I’d like to see some percentage off of taxation.”



Later, Sharkawi suggested 30 per cent.



“What is [council] going to do next to help?” he asked.



“The business people can’t wait any more. We need something. We need to help the people.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk replied there were several good federal and provincial programs available to help small business.



It did not satisfy Sharkawi.



“It’s nice to give an extra hand and extra help,” he said.



Panasiuk said the Town could take out a loan to cover a tax break. They were informed by interim treasurer Dave McReynolds their borrowing power was high.



Businessman Jeff Burgar added those who receive a government paycheque “don’t understand how close businesses are to being bankrupt.”



Another High Prairie businessman, Greg Radstaak, agreed. He said a tax break would allow businessman to keep their capital to help restart [pay bills] when the ban lifts.



Radstaak closed Smitty’s Restaurant March 15. It was one of the first businesses to close.



“The expenses are still coming in,” said Radstaak. Preserve the capital and wait this out.”



He also questioned any increase in town council’s budget, if any, due to negative inflation with prices dropping. He estimated costs have decreased at least 10 per cent and suggested “making local government as lean and efficient as possible.”



A tax break is being considered, said Panasiuk.



“It’s in the top of our minds of something we need to consider,” he said.



Councillor Debbie Rose asked Radstaak if he wanted a tax deferral or tax forgiveness.



“As long as you’re shut down you don’t have to pay taxes,” replied Radstaak.



Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn reminded everyone of the total collapse of world oil prices.



“It’s [Alberta’s] number one industry,” he said.



“It’s very tough, we’re in extremely tough times,” he added. “It’s tough times for everybody.”



He added he feels bad for businesses.



“There are some officials who understand,” said Rehn. “I am one of them. It’s a crazy time for business owners to stay afloat.”



Despite the hardships of staying closed to fight the pandemic, Rehn pleaded with people to do so.



“Stay united…if we splinter apart and start doing our own thing [COVID-19] will be prolonged for a longer and longer period of time.



“We can defeat this thing and get our lives back to normal. Please stay united with us and we will defeat this thing.”



As for waiting it out, Burgar wasn’t too sure.



“I don’t know how many of us will be in business in three months,” he said.



Rehn persisted.



“All of us have made major sacrifices so far…please do not be discouraged too much. Try to remain positive. There will be a brighter day.”



Council passed its budget at a meeting April 23 with a just under six per cent decrease in spending. The idea of a tax break is still being considered.