Single-vehicle crash claims life of 34-year-old man

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

One man is dead following a single-vehicle accident on the Driftpile Road Sept. 25.

Cpl. Chris Warren, RCMP Media Relations Group, says the accident occurred at about 8 p.m.

“RCMP were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Driftpile Road,” says Warren.

“An SUV had left the roadway and struck a tree. Unfortunately, the 34-year-old male driver and lone occupant was pronounced dead on scene.”

The name of the deceased will not be released.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

