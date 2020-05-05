Show officially cancelled

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Men made various sounds with devices on display by Northern Country Custom Game Calls, of Wetaskiwin at the 2019 High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show. Standing left-right, are Asif Majid, of High Prairie, business owner Dave McLaughlin and Adam Charchuk, of Joussard.

The 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show planned for June 13-14 has been called off over restrictions and concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We officially cancelled the show for 2020,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



“We wanted to keep our exhibitors and patrons healthy and safe.”



Health orders prohibit public gatherings of more than 15 people in one area.



High Prairie Fish and Game Association initially scheduled the 2020 event for April 18-19 before it was tentatively postponed to June.



“Of course we’ll be back in 2021,” Basarab says.



The date of the next gun show has been planned for June 12-13, he says.



“On our original dates in April, three other major gun shows were planned in Alberta and one in Dawson Creek and another in Saskatoon,” Basarab says.



“We decided to move it to June in 2021 to see how that will work for us.”



All registered exhibitors are being fully refunded, Basarab says.



The show has become one of the biggest gun shows in Alberta and the second largest event in the High Prairie region.



Each year, the event draws from 4,000-5,000 people over two days.



About 150 exhibitors travel from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and northeastern British Columbia.



The show features a variety of recreation, boats, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden and local organizations and businesses.



Draw dates for three raffles have been postponed.



The association will draw for the 50-50 prize on June 14, a patio set on July 12 and three guns on Aug. 29.



Tickets are available from association members.



Basarab says people can get a refund if they wish.



For more information, phone Basarab at [780] 507-0051.