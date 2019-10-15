Shorthanded Outlaws lose big in Grande Prairie

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The visiting High Prairie Outlaws lost 55-12 to the Grande Prairie Norsemen in bantam football action Oct. 4.



“It was another hard-fought game,” coach Cody Herr says.



“Our players have much to be proud of with their efforts.”



High Prairie played with a slim roster.



“The team went to the game short on players, which saw a number of players playing both offence and defence for the entire game,” Herr says.



“It was a great team effort put forth from the players, most of whom are first year.”



High Prairie opened the scoring when Korven Herr stripped the ball from a Norsemen ball carrier and ran in for a touchdown.



“The Outlaws’ offence struggled to hold the line and create space for many run plays, with the intense wind a passing game was hard to develop,” Herr says.



“The Norsemen offense was clicking with a mix of run plays, which the Outlaw defence had a hard time to contain throughout the game.”



High Prairie closed out the scoring on the final play of the game.



Herr recovered a high snap on the High Prairie 15-yard line.



“A number of good lead blocks allowed Korven to find open field and run it in for his second touchdown of the game with no time left on the clock,” coach Herr says.



The Outlaws wrap up their fourth year in the Peace Country Bantam Football League this weekend.