Sherington receives Quilt of Comfort

Gift presented in recognition of long service, sacrifice for Canadians

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A special gift was presented at the Remembrance Day service in High Prairie to a former local resident for his service in the military.



Master Warrant Officer [MW] Darrel R. Sherington, CD [Retired], of Edmonton, received a Quilt of Comfort from Quilts of Valour Canada.



“Though we may not know the depth of your sacrifice to protect and defend, we thank you,” High Prairie Legion president Don Ebbett says.



“As a gesture of gratitude from a grateful nation, we wrap you in the warm hugs stitched in this quilt.”



Sherington received the quilt to recognize his long service and sacrifice for Canada and all Canadians.



“It is a privilege to honour you,” Ebbett says.



“Hugs are stitched into the quilts to provide comfort, strength and love.”



Quilts of Valour Canada is a not-for-profit society with a mission to ensure Canada Armed Forces military personnel and veterans are recognized for their bravery commitment and true patriotism to Canada.



More than 13,000 Quilts of Comfort have been made and given as gifts.



Sherington joined the Canadian Armed Forces in August 1988.



After completing basic military and basic infantry training, he was posted to the Second Battalion Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry [PPCLI] in June 1989 where he served until July 2007 in both Winnipeg and Shilo, Manitoba.



He was posted to the Third Canadian Division Training Centre in Wainwright, Alberta in July 2007.



Sherington was then posted to the PPCLI in Edmonton in May 2016 where he served until August 2018.



After completing his retirement leave, Sherington retired from the CAF in October 2018.