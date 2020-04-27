Sex charges stayed in Lang case

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

South Peace News has learned that sex charges against a former High Prairie school teacher have been stayed by the Crown prosecutor.

Douglas Ben Lang, then 58, was charged with two counts each of luring a child and making sexually explicit matter available to a child.

He was charged after High Prairie RCMP received a complaint on March 3 concerning inappropriate text messages.

Lang had a preliminary inquiry set for Feb. 5-6 to see if there was enough evidence to proceed to trial. It is not known when but charges were stayed.

Staying charges usually indicates the Crown does not have enough evidence to get a conviction.

On June 24, 2019, Lang entered a not guilty plea in High Prairie provincial court on al charges. He elected trial in Court of Queen’s Bench with judge and jury.

Lang was released after being charged under several conditions, including but not limited to, having no contact with persons under the age of 18 and not to possess a device capable to access the Internet.

Lang was a former teacher at E.W. Pratt High School. He was removed from employment March 4, 2019 by High Prairie School Division.