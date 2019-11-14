Schools cancel classes to pay respects

Prairie River students remember

Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony Nov. 7. The Canadian flag was carried in by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Jade Tancowny, Grade 9, read War is Not a Video Game and Makenna Carifelle read In Flanders Fields. Videos about Indigenous code talkers and Indigenous Canadians in war were also presented.

Grade 9 PRJH student Jade Tancowny, reads War is Not a Video Game at the ceremony.

The Canadian flag is carried members of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Left-right, are Cpl. Makenna Carifelle, Cpl. Jade Tancowny, AC Joshua Strebchuk and High Prairie Legion Sergeant-at-Arms John Paddon.

Wreaths laid at Pratt

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony on Nov. 7. The Canadian flag was carried in by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Cameron Waikle, a Grade 12 student, read For the Fallen. Madison Cooper, another Grade 12 student, read In Flanders Fields. Grade 10 student Abbie Cottingham, read It is Done and Grade 12 student Emma Menzel-Ayles, sang O Canada.Wreaths were laid by representatives of the High Prairie Legion, High Prairie RCMP and Cadets and the Town of High Prairie. Videos about war were also presented.

Pratt student Emma Menzel-Ayles, Grade 12, sings O Canada.

Long-time High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin lays a wreath on behalf of his organization.

Master of ceremonies Jason Shirley, left, stands by Cameron Waikle, Grade 12, who reads For the Fallen poem.

The Canadian flag is carried in by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Right-left, are AC Jessica Mackenzie, Sgt. Colby Zelman, F/Cpl. Lukijan Strebchuk and AC Cardell Smith.

HPE honours vets

High Prairie Elementary School marked Remembrance Day with an assembly on Nov. 6 with several members of the High Prairie Legion as special guests. The Canadian flag was carried by Cpl. Jade Tancowny of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Grade 5 led the special assembly. Students sang In Flanders Fields and recited a poem. Videos about veterans and Remembrance Day were also viewed. Videos included A Pittance of Time and Highway of Heroes.