Schools cancel classes to pay respects

Prairie River students remember
Students at Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony Nov. 7. The Canadian flag was carried in by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Jade Tancowny, Grade 9, read War is Not a Video Game and Makenna Carifelle read In Flanders Fields. Videos about Indigenous code talkers and Indigenous Canadians in war were also presented.
Wreaths laid at Pratt
E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie marked Remembrance Day with a ceremony on Nov. 7. The Canadian flag was carried in by the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Cameron Waikle, a Grade 12 student, read For the Fallen. Madison Cooper, another Grade 12 student, read In Flanders Fields. Grade 10 student Abbie Cottingham, read It is Done and Grade 12 student Emma Menzel-Ayles, sang O Canada.Wreaths were laid by representatives of the High Prairie Legion, High Prairie RCMP and Cadets and the Town of High Prairie. Videos about war were also presented.
HPE honours vets
High Prairie Elementary School marked Remembrance Day with an assembly on Nov. 6 with several members of the High Prairie Legion as special guests. The Canadian flag was carried by Cpl. Jade Tancowny of the Royal Canadian Air Cadets 539 High Prairie. Grade 5 led the special assembly. Students sang In Flanders Fields and recited a poem. Videos about veterans and Remembrance Day were also viewed. Videos included A Pittance of Time and Highway of Heroes.