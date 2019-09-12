School board meets with new minister

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie School Division board of trustees was back in the boardroom Aug. 21 for its first meeting to start the new school year.



Trustees discussed a recent meeting with Advanced Education Minister Demetrios Nico- laides, says a HPSD news release Sept. 5.



“We discussed the board’s priority to ensure seats are available for rural students,” says High Prairie Trustee Joyce Dvornek, who chairs the board.



Many post-secondary institutions have course prerequisites, especially for health programs.



“Rural schools do not always have 30-level science courses offered in both semesters,” Dvornek says.



She notes those students are often added to a waiting list or are unable to enroll in their post-secondary program until the following year.



Nicolaides became the new advanced education minister April 30 after the new United Conservative Party beat the NDP in the provincial election April 16.

Reduce red tape, says HPSD

HPSD also plans to address provincial government red tape with the new provincial government and Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Grant Hunter.



The board discussed recommendations from Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools board, which sent a letter to Hunter and other school boards.



“We will review the list and submit a similar letter to the associate minister on the concerns specific to High Prairie School Division,” Dvornek says.