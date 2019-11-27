Santa Claus Parade kicks off High Prairie Light-Up festivities

SPN Staff

It is only fitting that the 15th annual High Prairie Santa Claus Parade be dedicated in honour of its founder, Anne Bankey.



Bankey realized her dream of bringing the Santa Claus Parade to town in 2005 after missing the event back home in Ontario.



Bankey passed away Jan. 21 after watching the event grow year by year.



In her honour and memory, the High Prairie Community Beautification Association will dedicate the Nov. 29 parade in her memory.



“We are asking that everyone make a special effort to enter the parade this year in Anne’s memory,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.



“Nothing would make her happier than to see this as the biggest and best parade ever.”



The first parade was held Nov. 25, 2005.



“It just doesn’t seem like Christmas without a Santa Claus Parade,” said Bankey numerous times.



It is expected that her daughter, Trish Yong, will attend to give a speech and take part in the parade, as well as her grandchildren.