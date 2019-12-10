Saints outgun Rams

Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams’ player Korbin Gauthier attempts a pass under duress from High Prairie St. Andrew’s player Logan Bruder during action Dec. 4 in High Prairie.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A distinct size advantage and a power game inside led the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints to a convincing 48-21 win over the Slave Lake Roland Michener Rams Dec. 4.



Seb Vasquez led the Saints with 16 points and Brendan Kasinec 14 as they did most of the damage offensively in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League tilt.



The Saints picked up a lot of secondary scoring, however. Coby Masson, Tristan Stout, Chad Strebchuk and Franci Simogan each scored four points and Leighton Halldorson added two.



Hayden McClure and Carter Warman each scored seven points while Parker Zutz added five points and Jaden Rizzoli two to complete the scoring.



The Saints rolled out to large lead quickly and led 28-12 at the half and 38-16 after three quarters.