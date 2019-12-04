Saints march past Vipers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team sent a message they will be a force to deal with again this season.



The team opened their Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League season with a convincing 51-18 win at Donnelly G.P. Vanier Nov. 28.



The Saints raced out to a 21-0 first quarter lead before Vanier scored with 2:15 left. The Saints quick ball movement and the high speed at which they play the game is impressive.



The Saints led 31-8 at the half and 39-14 after three quarters.



Eleven different Saints scored, led by the 10 points from Broke Keay and Kelly Cox. Syara Brassard added eight points and Joseah Pecpec five. Mischa Deering, Jessica Gordon, and Kali Brame each scored four points while Hannah Haas, Jessie Zuniga, and Heidi Porisky all added two points.



Gabriele Leclarc scored 10 points to lead the Vipers, who split their first two games after defeating Prairie River last week. Anyka Desnaulniers scored four points while Taylor Chalifoux and Tasheila Boyer each scored two points.