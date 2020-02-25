Saints knock PRJH from undefeated ranks

Prairie River’s Daymond Tancowny is surrounded by players wanting what he has! Left-right are St. Andrew’s player Seb Vasquez, Tancowny, PRJH’s Zylo Badger and Saint Chad Strebchuk.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Prairie River Raiders went into a hornet’s nest Feb. 19 and left after suffering their first loss of the season.



The St. Andrew’s Saints clipped the Riders 60-51 in the battle of High Prairie in front of a boisterous home crowd.



Not that PRJH didn’t have its own noisy contingent. The game made for an electric atmosphere as the two evenly matched teams battled hard all afternoon for immediate bragging rights. All games should be this entertaining and exciting.



PRJH led 9-8 after one quarter and 25-18 at the half in the Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League match.



However, the Saints used their depth and just kept coming and coming and coming. The Saints closed the gap to 40-39 after three quarters but PRJH finally succumbed to the pressure. The Saints outscored PRJH 21-11 in each of the final two quarters to win.



Seb Vasquez led the Saints with 28 points including 14 in the third quarter and six in the fourth. After that, the scoring was well-balanced. Franci Simogan had nine points, Coby Masson eight, Brenden Kasinec six, Chad Strebchuk five and Korven Herr three points. Leighton Halldorson added a free throw.



R.J. Grievson scored 20 points to lead PRJH while Zylo Badger added 19. Kaidan Gunderson and Dimitri Prince-Sawka each scored four points and Zach Grace two.

Warriors still unbeaten

The Atikameg Warriors are still the class of the league as they ran their perfect record to 8-0 with two wins last week.



The Warriors also defeated PRJH the next day after their loss to the Saints, 57-20.



Elmer Laboucan scored 17 points to lead the Warriors while Dominic Grey added 16. Anton Gladue added eight, Avery Gladue and Destin Laboucan six points each, and Daniel Bigstone four.



Badger led PRJH with seven points, Sawyer Pratt had five.



In their other game, the Warriors crushed Slave Lake St. Francis 77-28. Elmer Laboucan netted an impressive 35 points in the win while Anton Gladue added 18 and Avery Gladue 11.



The league championship tournament will be in Wabasca Feb. 28-29 and promises to be an interesting battle between the Warriors, Raiders and Saints. All three are evenly matched and will need to bring their best game to the gym to win.



The Warriors also defeated the Saints 58-50 in High Prairie on Feb. 13 in another close game.



The Warriors led 17-10 after one quarter and 27-24 at the half. It was still close after three quarters as the Warriors led 41-39.



Avery Gladue and Dominic Grey each scored 15 points to lead the undefeated Warriors while Destin Laboucan added 13. Anton Gladue added eight and Elmer Laboucan seven.



Vasquez scored 23 points to lead the Saints while Kasinec added 12. Herr added five points, Mason and Simogen four points each, and Strebchuk two.