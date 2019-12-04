Saints bit by Vipers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Brett Heckbert scored nine of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to lead the hometown Donnelly G.P Vanier Vipers to a 41-27 win over the High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints in Smoky River Junior High School Basketball League action Nov. 28.



The Vipers led after each quarter. They led 9-5 after one, 20-15 at half, 27-23 after three.



However, the difference was the final eight minutes as the Vipers poured in 14 points to the Saints four.



In addition to Heckbert’s 26 points, Patrick Pabalan scored six while Austin Willier and Lucas Hauch each added four points. Riley Garant completed the scoring with a free throw.



Brenden Kasinec led the Saints with eight points while Chad Strebchuk added seven and Franci Simogan five. Completing the scoring was Korven Herr with three points while Leighton Halldorson and Coby Masson each added two.