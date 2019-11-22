Royal Purple Elks welcome national leader

The national president of the Elks of Canada was a special guest at the meeting of the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks on Nov. 12. Standing, left-right, are secretary Cori Burgar, Leading Knight Helen Henderson, past Exalted Ruler Colleen Greer, Esquire Connie McKee, Elks of Canada Grand Exalted Ruler [national leader] Derek Barkley, High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Exalted Ruler Linda Vanden Berg, treasurer Lorene Rose and members Barb Neilsen and Colette Elko.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Lodge welcomed Elks of Canada national president Derek Barkley to its meeting Nov. 12.



He accepted donations from the Royal Purple Elks and the High Prairie Elks totaling $2,500 to the Elks and Royal Purple Fund for Children.



Thanks for Caring was the theme of a speech to the Royal Purple Elks by Grand Exalted Ruler Barkley.



“As in any organization, a healthy membership is a key to providing the much-needed support to communities across the country,” says Barkley of Sault. St. Marie, Ont.



“Attracting new members is one of the organization’s prime objectives, while keeping existing members focused and active.”



He gives top marks to the lodge for its support to valued projects and programs in the High Prairie area.



“I commend the High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Lodge for its ongoing support to their community,” Barkley says.



He thanked the lodge for contributing $100,000 for a CT scan machine for the new High Prairie Health Complex that opened in April 2017.



“That is indeed an accomplishment to be proud of, as well as providing funding for other community activities and projects,” Barkley says.



The Elks and Royal Purple Fund for Children is the organization’s national charity and assists speech and hearing impaired children across Canada.



It provides funding to provincial charities including the Institute for Stuttering Treatment and Research [ISTAR] in Edmonton.



The fund also assists children and their families.



Since the national funding charity was established, more the $15 million has been contributed across Canada for public awareness and special projects.



The Elks of Canada is a fraternal organization founded in 1912 that has a membership approaching 10,000 members.



The organization is dedicated to work to build communities with priorities to support the needs of children, seniors and people in need.