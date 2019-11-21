Royal Purple Elks donate piano

High Prairie Royal Purple Elks donated a piano to St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie. Left-right, are St. Andrew’s acting vice-principal Joanne Baird, piano teacher Adam Brulotte, and Royal Purple Elks Leading Knight Helen Henderson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Piano students at St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie now have a real piano to learn their skills.



The High Prairie Royal Purple Elks Lodge donated a piano to the school for private lessons



Piano teacher Adam Brulotte thanked the Royal Purple Elks at its regular meeting Nov. 13.



“It’s very beneficial for students to learn on an actual piano,” Brulotte says.



“They’re just thrilled with it.”



Brulotte teaches private lessons and was using an electronic keyboard until the piano arrived Nov 4.



School administration appreciates the donation.



“We’re appreciative of the Royal Purple Elks for donating the piano,” acting vice-principal Joanne Baird says.



The Royal Purple Elks are great supporters of St. Andrew’s.”



She says piano students also appreciate the donation.



“We are blessed with the addition of individual music lessons for our students,” Baird says.



The piano was sitting on the main floor of the Elks Hall downtown for many years and was seldom used.



“It hasn’t been played regularly for at least five years,” says Royal Purple Elks Leading Knight Helen Henderson, a long-time pianist.



“I’m glad that the piano I played for many years has a good home in the school.”



Brulotte also thanked the organization for supporting the CT scan machine at the High Prairie Health Complex.



“That machine in the hospital saved my life,” Brulotte says.



“I’ve had several specialists tell me that.”



Brulotte says the CT scan machine detected an aortic dissection in a test in August 2018. It occurs when an injury to the innermost layer of the aorta allows blood to flow between the layers of the aortic wall, forcing the layers apart.



In most cases, this is associated with a sudden onset of severe chest or back pain.



The Royal Purple Elks Lodge was a major contributor to the fundraiser led by the High Prairie and District Health Foundation.



Brulotte thanks everyone who contributed to buy the machine.