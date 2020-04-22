Rose sees potential opportunity

The old hospital in High Prairie sits empty with its fate undecided. High Prairie town council hopes the Alberta government may look at demolishing the building to get Albertans back to work.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is serious when he says he wants to “get Alberta working” again, Town of High Prairie Councillor Debbie Rose has a suggestion.



Tear down the old High Prairie Regional Health Complex!



The idea arose at council’s meeting April 14 when discussing the town hall meeting slated for April 20. Council decided it would be wise to invite Lesser Slave MLA Pat Rehn.



“We can certainly invite him,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



Debate shifted to potential projects when Rose suggested the hospital demolition.



Council has lobbied for its demolition since its closure to no avail. The Alberta government still has not allocated any money in the budget for the job.



But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and Kenney wants to get Albertans working again. He wants a list of “shovel-ready” projects by the end of April.



While the hospital demolition is not a “shovel-ready” project it is one that can be completed.



Rose sees the idea as a “great project right now” and a win-win for all.



“Kill two birds with one stone. They might look at it differently,” she said.



Councillor Brian Gilroy agreed saying any project would be good for the local economy.



“We want the recovery for our town,” he said.