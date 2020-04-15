Rose announces she is not seeking re-election

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council will have at least one new face after the next election.



Debbie Rose announced on Facebook this week she is not seeking re-election.



In a response to Sheila Jaworski, Roes wrote:



“And FYI I am not looking for a re-election to council – myself and other councillors are on their second term and I expect that new people will likely step in and take their turn as they should. I will not be seeking re-election – we are here to help now, our motives are only in the best interest of the residents of High Prairie (our community) not in securing re-election.”