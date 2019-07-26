Road washed out north of Slave Lake, detour recommended

Heavy rain has washed out sections of Highway 88 north of Slave Lake near the hamlet of Marten Beach.

Due to the flooding there is no local road detour available for traffic heading north or south on Highway 88. Traffic should not proceed north of the town of Slave Lake.

Southbound traffic on Highway 88 will need to detour via Highway 750 near Utikuma Lake. Travelers to or from the Wabasca area are advised to use Highway 813.

The closure of Highway 88 may be in effect for an extended period due to extensive rain and flooding in the area.