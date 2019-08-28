Retiring Anglican Bishop celebrates Mass in McLennan

Local Anglican priest, Fr. Leon Cadsap and wife Glory with Right Reverend Fraser Lawton and his wife Veronica at the supper at St. Paul’s Heritage House, on August 18.

Tom Henihan

For South Peace News

The Anglican Bishop of Athabasca, Right Reverend Fraser Lawton, presided at Mass in St. Paul’s Anglican Church in McLennan, on Sunday August 18.



Bishop Lawton was scheduled to say Mass in St. Paul’s Church this October, but as he is resigning as Bishop effective September 8, the Bishop moved the visit to St. Paul’s ahead to August 18.



The St. Paul’s Mass, was attended by the bishop’s warden to High Prairie, Peter Clarke, members of the Anglican congregation and other community members including St. John the Baptist Catholic priest, Fr. Eucharius.



Local Anglican priest Fr. Leon Cadsap assisted Bishop Lawton in celebrating Mass.



Elected the 11th Bishop of Athabasca in September 2009, and consecrated and installed as Bishop on January 2, 2010, in St James’ Cathedral, Peace River, Bishop Fraser Lawton will now serve as rector of the Church of St. Dunstan in Mineola, Texas, and will also be an Assisting Bishop for the diocese.



A special farewell event for the Bishop Lawton and his wife Veronica took place in Peace River on August 23.



Following Mass, St. Paul’s Heritage Society served a special roast beef supper in St. Paul’s Heritage House, attended by Bishop Lawton and his wife Veronica, Fr. Cadsap and wife Gloria, Peter Clarke and his wife Jeanette and Fr Eucharius.



Members of the Anglican congregation and the community were also invited to the Heritage House supper.