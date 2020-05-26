Request for clarity ignored: Just how much is “a lot of money?”

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Big Lakes County employee is ignoring multiple requests from South Peace News to clarify her statement made at a recent budget meeting.

At a special budget meeting April 29, Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services, referred to the cancellation of the annual convention of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities planned for June 4-7 in Toronto.

“That will save a lot of money,” Nanninga said.

However, Nanninga cited no figure, nor did any councillor ask how much money would be saved.

South Peace News made multiple requests to the county asking Nanninga how much was “a lot of money”. Several e-mails sent to Nanninga and CAO Jordan Panasiuk were all ignored and no response given.

South Peace News reported in its Feb. 21, 2018 issue that the cost to attend the FCM in Quebec City was estimated at $59,411. E-mails were sent to all councillors the Friday morning of the conference, and copies of letters hand-delivered to the county office shortly afterwards, asking for full disclosure of expenses to attend the conference.

The county responded saying it was FOIP issue; however, South Peace News asked the county to “personally” disclose the amounts citing council’s desire to be transparent, accountable and the public’s right to know.

In 2019, council also attended the FCM conference in Quebec City. Panasiuk told South Peace News in its May 15, 2019 issue that the estimated the cost to attend the conference was $44,500.

South Peace News again made a request for council to “personally” disclose the claims but were ignored.

The cost of the two conferences was estimated by the county to be $103,911. The county refuses to disclose what the cost was to attend the conferences. Was it less? Was it more?

Meanwhile, Nanninga declines to disclose what she meant when she said, “That will save a lot of money.”

Correction

In the print edition it is erroneously reported that Big Lakes County communications co-ordinator Victoria Zahacy was also sent e—mail on this matter.

That is incorrect. Zahacy was sent e-mails on another matter which she did not respond to.

South Peace News apologizes to Zahacy for the error.

An apology will also be published in the print edition next week.