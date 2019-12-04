Request a ‘misunderstanding’, says reeve

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

A letter from Big Lakes County asking the Town of High Prairie for funding to help pay the deficit at the Little Smoky Ski Area was all a misunderstanding, according to the reeve of the M.D. of Smoky River.



The letter caused controversy when it was reviewed in High Prairie town council in October, with councillors wondering why they were being asked to help fund the ski area.



The Sept. 30 letter reads, “On behalf of Big Lakes County, this letter offers our support towards the M.D. of Smoky River’s request to the Town of High Prairie asking them to pay 33 per cent of the 2018-19 seasonal deficit for the Little Smoky Ski Area.”



The ski hill ran a deficit of $363,860.85, making it appear High Prairie was being asked for $121,286.95.



Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard said after the meeting their council was actually asking High Prairie to pick up one-third of Big Lakes’ share of the deficit, or $40,428.98.



But Robert Brochu, who is reeve of the M.D. of Smoky River, as well as the chair of the Little Smoky Ski Area, says that wasn’t accurate either.



“That letter was just a miscommunication,” Brochu says.



“It’s a long story about how that letter happened but we weren’t asking High Prairie.”



The letter came out of a misunderstanding over a different and much smaller donation usually made every year, says Brochu.



Brochu says the Little Smoky Ski Area runs a deficit every season.



“Ski hills, arenas, swimming pools, they’re not money makers, so if we want to have them we have to pay for them,” he says.



Brochu says the ski hill will continue to be funded equally by Big Lakes County, the M.D. of Greenview, and the M.D. of Smoky River because it is used by people across the region.



The ski hill has no official opening date yet but it is always open for Christmas.



“We can’t make snow unless its -10-12 C and it was really warm for two weeks,” Brochu says. “We’ll be making snow now.



“We’re gunning for the Christmas season and the ski club is all gung ho and it should be good,” he adds.