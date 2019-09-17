Renegades ready to build off strong jamboree

The 2019 High Prairie Renegades high school football team wears new white uniforms for its home games. Kneeling in the front row left-right, are Gavin Ford, Caleb Pruden, Colby Cox, Layne Auger, Raiden Duchesneau, Ethan Haussler, Jarryn Haggerty, Kaleb Dupuis and Keinan Willier. Standing in the middle row left-right, are coach Ryan Green, Shaden Calliou, Nolan Machado, Drae L’Hirondelle, Ocean Anderson, Mathew Dumont, Skylar Chalifoux and head coach Tom Duchesneau. Standing in the back row left-right, are Hudson Chalifoux, Andres Scarborough, Caige Anderson, Jace Supernault, Dillon Callihoo, Kieran Larson, Ethan Klingsch, Sebastian Lamoureux, Lennox Alook and Waylon Lauck. Missing in the photo is coach Zach Thompson.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades high school football team is optimistic about winning its first game as it starts its fifth season.



New head coach Tom Duchesneau and the players are confident about the new season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.



“We are expecting more from the team this year and want to be more competitive than we have been in the past,” new head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



The Renegades are still looking to post their first ever win and a strong full season.



“I think our players have rebounded well after their season was cut short last year,” says Duchesneau, who coached the bantam Outlaws the past three season.



“With the excitement of many new players moving up, there is very little thought of what happened last year, we are focused on moving forward.”



He says it’s too early to know how the Renegades will match up with other teams in the league.



“Several of the other teams have many senior players and our team is made up of mostly first-year high school players,” Duchesneau says.



Currently the Renegades have 27 players on their roster.



“We have 17 players that are in their first year of high school football, seven in grade 11, and three that are currently in grade 12, with nine of these players that are new to football,” Duchesneau says.



He says the addition of the Outlaws has helped to develop the High Prairie high school football program.



“The bantam team has played a huge part in keeping this team going and will continue to do so in the future,” Duchesneau says.



“We have many talented players in the bantam level that will be joining the Renegades over the next few years.”



The Renegades showed promise at a football jamboree tournament earlier in the year.



“We did very well in our jamboree this spring,” Duchesneau says.



“We hope to carry that confidence into the regular season.”



Duchesneau has an experienced team of coaches to lead the Renegades and Outlaws.



Ryan Green returns as offensive co-ordinator for his fifth season with the Renegades.



Judson Mayes is the defensive coach and bring experience playing in the Canadian Football League and in the United States.



Zach Thompson is the new defensive coach.



He coached in semi-professional football in Europe and high school and played college football.