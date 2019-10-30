Renegades move on to first playoffs

High Prairie Renegade ball carrier Raiden Duchesneau is tackled by a Whitecourt Cat in high school football action Oct. 18 in High Prairie. The game was the final in the regular season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades lost 48-18 to the Whitecourt Cats on Oct. 18 in the final game of the high school football regular season.



Whitecourt is ranked No. 8 in the province for Tier III schools.



After trailing 45-0 midway through the third quarter, the Renegades responded with three touchdowns, including one on the final play of the game.



“It was an exciting finish,” first-year head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



“I was again approached by the coach of the opposing team to congratulate us on how well we are doing with such a young team.”



Most of the other teams in the Mighty Peace Football Conference have a majority of players in Grade 12, Duchesneau says.



The Renegades have only one player in Grade 12, three in Grade 11 and the rest in Grade 10.



“So we need to be proud of how well this team is representing the High Prairie area,” Duchesneau says.



The Renegades got off to a slow start and trailed 35-0 at the half and 45-0 midway through the third quarter.



“We started to play better as the game went on,” Duchesneau says.



Late in the third quarter, Hudson Chalifoux scored a touchdown on a 76-yard kickoff return.



In the fourth quarter, the Renegades marched the ball down from their 20-yard line.



High Prairie quarterback Jace Supernault connected with Kieran Larson with a 39-yard pass into the end zone for the second touchdown.



Late in the game, Supernault and Larson almost hooked up again, but the pass was incomplete in the end zone.



Supernault followed up the play by calling his own number and doing a quarterback sneak to score the final touchdown from the one-yard line.



Despite the winless season, the Renegades moved on to their first playoffs in the league. All eight team qualified for the playoffs, which started Oct. 25 in Grande Prairie.