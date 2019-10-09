Renegades getting high marks

High Prairie Renegade player Ethan Haussler runs the ball as he is grabbed by a Peace Wapiti Titan in high school football action Oct. 3 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades lost another close game in high school football.



Playing on home turf, the Renegades fell 25-14 to the Grande Prairie Peace Wapiti Titans on Oct. 3.



High Prairie led 14-13 at the half before Peace Wapiti added two touchdowns in the second half.



“Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold the lead,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



“It was an exciting game.”



Raiden Duchesneau ran in a touchdown from two yards with 30 seconds left in the second quarter to give the home team the lead.



He scampered 19 yards on the previous play to set up the major.



Lennox Alook scored a two-point convert after he ran the ball in.



Kieran Larson caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jace Supernault with 4:11 left in the first quarter after the Titans scored a touchdown on their opening drive.



The Renegades lost 19-6 in Peace River to the Pioneers on Sept. 26.



“Our defence played great,” head coach Duchesneau says.



“It was another very exciting game for the Renegades.”



Trailing 7-6 at half time, the Renegades gave up two touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game.



High Prairie continues to show progress.



“The last three games have been very exciting to be a part of, and I see huge improvements in our young team every game,” Duchesneau says.”



The Renegades are being noticed around the Mighty Peace Football Conference.



“I received e-mails (after the game Oct. 3) from other coaches in the league who closely follow all the teams,” Duchesneau says.



“They are impressed with how much we are improving, and they are excited to watch us continue to grow.”



The Renegades play some tougher opponents in the final weeks of the season.



High Prairie faces two teams ranked in the top-10 in Alberta.



First, the Renegades visit Grande Prairie to play the St. Joseph’s Celtics on Oct. 10.



St. Joseph’s is ranked No. 2 in the province for Tier II teams in the rankings on Sept. 29.



High Prairie closes out the season at home on Oct. 18 against the No. 8 ranked Tier III Whitecourt Cats at 4:30 p.m.