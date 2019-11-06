Renegades fall in 1st playoff game

The High Prairie Renegades played their first playoff game in five seasons in the high school Mighty Peace Football League on Oct. 26. In the front row, left-right, are Ocean Anderson, Lennox Alook, Drae L’Hirondelle, Jace Supernault, Gavin Ford, Ethan Haussler, Caige Anderson and Laurence Valdez. Standing in the back row, left-right, are head coach Tom Duchesneau, Nolan Machado, Waylon Lauck, Ethan Klingsch, Cardell Smith, coach Ryan Green, Kienan Willier, Jarryn Haggerty, Kieran Larson, Shaden Calliou, Caleb Pruden, David Cardinal, Mathew Dumont and coach Zach Thompson. Missing in the photo are Raiden Duchesneau, Hudson Chalifoux and coach Judson Mayes.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Renegades lost 44-8 to the Grande Prairie Peace Wapiti Titans on Oct. 26 in their first-ever game in the high school Mighty Peace Football League.



“It was a great day playing in the snow,” says first-year head coach Tom Duchesneau.



“Everyone played hard and never gave up.”



High Prairie lost to the Titans 25-14 at home Oct. 3 in the Renegades’ fifth season in the league.



The Renegades were rewarded by their efforts when quarterback Jace Supernault made a beautiful pass to Drae L’Hirondelle, who scored his first touchdown of the year, the coach describes.



Kieran Larson followed with a two-point conversion on a nice trick play pass from Lennox Alook.



“The players were excited to be playing in their first playoff game,” Duchesneau says.



“Playing in three inches of snow was new for the Renegade players and it took them a while to adjust to the cold and to poor traction.”



Despite the winless season, the coach gives high marks to the Renegades.



“Overall, I thought the team played very well, especially when you consider our team was made up mostly of first-year players with only one player in Grade 12,” Duchesneau says.



“After every game, we received compliments from the opposing team on how much we are improving.”



The Renegades had several quality and committed players this season, he adds.



“We had some very talented athletes, which allowed offensive coach Ryan Green to run a little more complex offense that was a little more difficult for the opposition to read,” says Duchesneau.



He also credits two other coaches who inspired the players.



“The addition of Zach Thompson to our defensive coaching staff was key to how well we played this year,” Duchesneau says.



“The wealth of experience both he and Judson Mayes brought to the team was key in how well we played.”



Moving forward, the coach is optimistic about the next seasons for the Renegades.



“As the interest continues to grow, and we develop more and more athletes, I see a great future for football in High Prairie,” Duchesneau says.



Over seven games in the regular season, the Renegades were outscored by an average of 36-10 per game.



Adding the playoff game, High Prairie was outscored by an average of 37-10 per game.