Renegades drop season home-opener

High Prairie Renegade player Ethan Klingsch attempt to recover a Sexsmith Sabre fumble in high school football Sept. 6 in High Prairie. Sexsmith retained possession.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Renegades opened the new high school football season losing their first two games.



The Renegades lost 56-6 to the Grande Prairie Warriors on the road Sept. 12 in their second game of the season in the Mighty Peace Football Conference.



Kieran Larson ran in scored a touchdown in he second half on a 45-yard pass-and-run play from quarterback Jace Supernault.



“Even though we lost, we mad a lot of improvement on our offensive line and running game,” new head coach Tom Duchesneau says.



Wearing new white home uniforms, the Renegades were blanked 48-0 by the Sexsmith Sabres to kick off the 2019 season Sept.6.



High Prairie couldn’t keep up with Sexsmith, ranked No. 5 in Tier IV teams in the province in the first poll of the season.



Coaches and players are looking for better games and results.



“No one on the team or the coaches were happy with our performance in our season-opening loss,” Duchesneau says.



“We have a lot of first-year Renegades and a few players that are new to football, which likely played a part in the team’s poor execution of plays.”



Two touchdowns in the final minute of the first quarter cost the Renegades big.



After scoring on a 98-yard pass and run with 40 seconds left, the Sabres picked off a Renegade pass on the final play of the quarter and ran in 34 yards from the major.



The Renegades trailed 26-0 after the first quarter and 35-0 at the half as the Sabres sailed to victory.



“We improved throughout the game,” Duchesneau says.



The Renegades allowed six running plays for Sexsmith in the first half and only gave up one run in the second, he says.



“On several of our plays, we were close to breaking free, but just needed that one extra block to allow us to gain some extra yards,” Duchesneau says.



“After reviewing the game film, we are looking at ways to improve our pass protection and lead blocking, as well as being more aggressive on the line.”



The Renegades travel to Valleyview on Sept. 19 to play the Hillside Cougars.