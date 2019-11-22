Remember their sacrifice, audience reminded

AC Daymond Tancowny of the 539 High Prairie Cadets reads In Flanders Fields. It is a tradition to read the famous poem.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Messages of hope and remembrance were the common themes at the Remembrance Day service at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Nov. 11.



One by one, High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett read the names of local soldiers lost in the two World Wars – all 29 of them!



Ebbett also read the name of the lone person who served who passed away during the last year. It was a very personal moment for Ebbett, who lost his brother, Wendell, earlier this year.



He also noted of approximately one million who served in the Second World War, only 40,000 are left.



Amazingly, two of them are local: George Bennett and Frank Pratt, plus Korean War veteran Gordon Rumley, who sat prominently in the front row.



Several dignitaries gave messages. Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen gave greetings on behalf of the Government of Canada.



“It’s good to see all of you here this morning,” he said.



Referring to his Dutch heritage – both his grandparents were Dutch – he called Canadians “heroes” for their efforts in liberating Holland.



“It’s still entrenched in the Dutch … it binds our two countries,” said Viersen.



“I am eternally grateful for Canadians to defend righteousness.



“It’s my wish that God keeps this land glorious and free,” he concluded.



Ann Stewart gave a message on behalf of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn. She noted it was 111 years since the end of the First World War and thanked the Legion for holding the service.



“Alberta had one of the highest enlistment rates in the country,” said Stewart.



“May we never forget our fallen brothers and sisters! God bless!”



Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted the efforts of veterans allowed the current generations to enjoy the freedoms we have today.



He also gave special recognition the families, who endured tremendous sacrifice as they watched family members to go war.



Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard read a poem explaining remembrance. The poem explained a soldier whose name is not revealed but spoke of the importance and acknowledgement of the service provided.



“We remember and honour the many. So many who fought to defend our country. We will never forget.”



Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin then conducted the service. He prayed for all those still in pain and asked everyone to remain “grateful and humble”.



Victory Life Centre Rev. Todd Moore read Scripture from Joshua 4:8-9, 18-24.



High Prairie Air Cadet Jayden Tancowny read In Flanders Fields before Moore returned with prayers of remembrance and concern.



St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church Father Lawrence Odoemena then gave the Benediction.



Church of the Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy delivered a speech focusing on peace.



“The price of peace is a price not to be taken lightly,” he said.



“War is battle between good an evil … to see the price of evil when it’s allowed to flourish.”



He added the price paid to fight evil was not confined to the battlefields but also at home.



“So many great young men and women of promise,” he said of the lives lost.



“Never take our freedom so lightly that we repeat the mistakes of the past.”



The High Prairie Air Cadets provided the colours. Leah Thompson read her award-winning poem Remember Their Sacrifice.

High Prairie student Leah Thompson reads a poem Remember Their Sacrifice she wrote and received honourable mention for junior poems in the Legion District Level in the annual Remembrance Day contest. She was a Grade 6 student at High Prairie Elementary School when she wrote the poem. Thompson is now a Grade 7 student at Prairie River Junior High School.

Remember Their Sacrifice

Waving farewell fighting tears

Without guarantee for return

Praying for God

to shed light

on our darkest fears

Soldiers go off to war

wearing their uniforms

brave and prepared

war has begun

Sad and fearful eyes

fill our homes

mothers worried

children crying

When will it all end?

Battered and bruised

battling for freedom

fighting for their lives

and to see loved ones again

Reports come in

families cry in anguish

and despair

Many men and women died

in the battle for peace

lost but not forgotten

We must never forget!