Remember their sacrifice, audience reminded

AC Daymond Tancowny of the 539 High Prairie Cadets reads In Flanders Fields. It is a tradition to read the famous poem.

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

Messages of hope and remembrance were the common themes at the Remembrance Day service at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall Nov. 11.

One by one, High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion president Don Ebbett read the names of local soldiers lost in the two World Wars – all 29 of them!

Ebbett also read the name of the lone person who served who passed away during the last year. It was a very personal moment for Ebbett, who lost his brother, Wendell, earlier this year.

He also noted of approximately one million who served in the Second World War, only 40,000 are left.

Amazingly, two of them are local: George Bennett and Frank Pratt, plus Korean War veteran Gordon Rumley, who sat prominently in the front row.

Several dignitaries gave messages. Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen gave greetings on behalf of the Government of Canada.

“It’s good to see all of you here this morning,” he said.

Referring to his Dutch heritage – both his grandparents were Dutch – he called Canadians “heroes” for their efforts in liberating Holland.

“It’s still entrenched in the Dutch … it binds our two countries,” said Viersen.

“I am eternally grateful for Canadians to defend righteousness.

“It’s my wish that God keeps this land glorious and free,” he concluded.

Ann Stewart gave a message on behalf of Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn. She noted it was 111 years since the end of the First World War and thanked the Legion for holding the service.

“Alberta had one of the highest enlistment rates in the country,” said Stewart.

“May we never forget our fallen brothers and sisters! God bless!”

Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted the efforts of veterans allowed the current generations to enjoy the freedoms we have today.

He also gave special recognition the families, who endured tremendous sacrifice as they watched family members to go war.

Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard read a poem explaining remembrance. The poem explained a soldier whose name is not revealed but spoke of the importance and acknowledgement of the service provided.

“We remember and honour the many. So many who fought to defend our country. We will never forget.”

Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin then conducted the service. He prayed for all those still in pain and asked everyone to remain “grateful and humble”.

Victory Life Centre Rev. Todd Moore read Scripture from Joshua 4:8-9, 18-24.

High Prairie Air Cadet Jayden Tancowny read In Flanders Fields before Moore returned with prayers of remembrance and concern.

St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church Father Lawrence Odoemena then gave the Benediction.

Church of the Nazarene Pastor Brian Gilroy delivered a speech focusing on peace.

“The price of peace is a price not to be taken lightly,” he said.

“War is battle between good an evil … to see the price of evil when it’s allowed to flourish.”

He added the price paid to fight evil was not confined to the battlefields but also at home.

“So many great young men and women of promise,” he said of the lives lost.

“Never take our freedom so lightly that we repeat the mistakes of the past.”

The High Prairie Air Cadets provided the colours. Leah Thompson read her award-winning poem Remember Their Sacrifice.

High Prairie student Leah Thompson reads a poem Remember Their Sacrifice she wrote and received honourable mention for junior poems in the Legion District Level in the annual Remembrance Day contest. She was a Grade 6 student at High Prairie Elementary School when she wrote the poem. Thompson is now a Grade 7 student at Prairie River Junior High School.

Remember Their Sacrifice

Waving farewell fighting tears
Without guarantee for return
Praying for God
to shed light
on our darkest fears
Soldiers go off to war
wearing their uniforms
brave and prepared
war has begun
Sad and fearful eyes
fill our homes
mothers worried
children crying
When will it all end?
Battered and bruised
battling for freedom
fighting for their lives
and to see loved ones again
Reports come in
families cry in anguish
and despair
Many men and women died
in the battle for peace
lost but not forgotten
We must never forget!

  • Colours are marched in by 539 High Prairie Cadets. Left-right, are W01 Sheldon Anderson and Flight Cpl. Callista Gomes.
  • Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, right, lays a wreath presented by Flight Cpl. Gabrielle Dumont of the 439 High Prairie Cadets.
  • High Prairie Elementary School Grade 5 teacher Brenda Coulombe lays a wreath for the No Stone Left Alone campaign.
  • High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion member Brenda Ebbett lays a wreath on behlaf of the Silver Cross Mothers.
  • The High Prairie and District Community Band performed O Canada and God Save the Queen under director Collin Rattray. In front, left-right, are musicians Candace Cunningham, Marilyn Stewart, Treva Emter and Donna Williscroft.
  • Several veterans and Legion members sit in the front rows. Sitting in the front row, left-right, are Legion members Tony Belli, Gordon Rumley and treasurer George Bennett. Sitting in the second row, left-right, are Verna Ogg and Brenda Ebbett.
  • Ann Stewart, right lays a wreath for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn for the Government of Alberta. Left is AC Daymond Tancowny of the 539 High Prairie Cadets.
  • Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard, right, lays a wreath presented by AC Joshua Strebchuk of the 539 High Prairie Cadets.
  • Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, right, prepares to lay a wreath for the Government of Canada from Flight Cpl. Tyreese Supernault, left, of the 539 High Prairie Cadets.
  • Ministers participate in the Remembrance Day service Nov. 11. Left-right, are Legion Chaplain Rev. Pat Duffin, Pastor Rev. Todd Moore of High Prairie Victory Life Church, Pastor Rev. Brian Gilroy of the Nazarene Church of High Prairie and Fr. Rev. Lawrence Odoemena of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
  • Dignitaries sit on stage at the Remembrance Day service Nov. 11 at the High Prairie Legion. Left-right, are Peace River – Westlock MP Arnold Viersen, Ann Stewart for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and Big Lakes County Reeve Richard Simard.
  • Nicholas Whyte, 2, left, dresses in Red Serge like his father, High Prairie RCMP Cst. Matthew Whyte, at the Remembrance Day service.

