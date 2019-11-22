Rehn, minister to visit Nov. 28

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn is coming to High Prairie for a meet and greet Nov. 28.



And he’s bringing some company, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Devin Dreeshen.



Details are still being worked out for the visit. It is expected coffee and doughnuts will be served with a question and answer session for the two sitting MLAs.



Contact Lesser Slave Lake Constituency Association member Barry Sharkawi for more details at [780] 523-8552, or check southpeacenews.com for updates if they become available.