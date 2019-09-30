Regular RCMP patrol nabs pair on property crimes

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace Regional RCMP got much more than they bargained for during regular patrols Sept. 22.

Sgt. Dave Browne says officers were conducting patrols in the town of Peace River, when a vehicle displaying a stolen license plate was observed.

“A traffic stop was conducted and an investigation ensued, leading to the arrest of the occupants and the recovery of thousands of dollars of property that had been stolen from local businesses and individuals,” says Browne.

Among the recovered items were also multiple personal identification documents that were found to have been stolen. Two individuals have been charged with multiple offences as a result of the investigation.

Kelly Laverne Ominayak, 27, of the Peace River area, and Evangelia Jordaine Noskey, 29, of Red Earth Creek, have been jointly charged with six counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Ominayak faces further three charges failing to comply with conditions of a recognizance. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court Sept. 30.

Noskey has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18.

The police investigation into all matters is continuing.