Region’s food banks get boost from Holy Family

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several food banks are reaping funds donated by a school division that cannot use a special nutrition grant as schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division [HFCRD] has announced all remaining funds from the provincial School Nutrition Program grant are being donated to local food banks in every school community.



Funds will ensure that families will have their nutrition needs met across the region, says a news release May 6.



Schools have been closed since March 16 and are not scheduled to reopen during the school year.



“HFCRD is proud to join all school divisions across the province in using our remaining nutrition grant funds to continue serving our students through existing programs in our communities,” Supt. Betty Turpin says.



“Since we can no longer use these nutrition grant funds in our schools, these community- based programs are best positioned to offer support through their existing infrastructure, volunteer networks and knowledge of the community,” Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, HFCRD used grant funds to provide breakfast or lunch programs in Holy Family School in Grimshaw, St. Andrew’s School in High Prairie and St. Stephen’s School in Valleyview.



Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the nutrition needs of students remain and HFCRD is committed to continue offering support.



“HFCRD thanks those community programs for providing these valuable supports to our communities,’ Turpin says.



“Together we are creating a better community for all families.”

Where the money is going:

Peace River

Salvation Army Peace River Food Bank.

Peace River Community Soup Kitchen.

Servant’s Heart Initiative.

Grimshaw

Berwyn Ecumenical Society.

Servant’s Heart Initiative.

Nampa

Nampa Community Services to help families in need.

High Prairie

High Prairie and District Food Bank.

McLennan

Supports are provided through Ecole Providence School directly to families.

Manning

Manning Food Bank.

Valleyview